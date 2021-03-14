Today isn’t just the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, which shifts more daylight to the evening hours. It also marks the start of Sunshine Week — an annual, national initiative designed to promote awareness and discussion of the importance of open government and freedom of information.
The central focus of Sunshine Week is simple: the public’s right to know.
But that right doesn’t only apply to accessing city documents or government records. It’s not just about the ability to examine financial statements or review bids on taxpayer-funded projects.
No doubt, all that information is important and should be accessible to the public.
But another important element in the discussion of open government is transparency — operating in such a way that it is easy for the public to see what actions are performed. That means no “closed-door meetings” outside what is allowable under the Texas Open Meetings Act. That means no conducting of business by conference call or informal polling of board or council members before a meeting begins. And that also means not conducting meetings when it is inconvenient for the majority of the public to attend.
When our officials — elected and unelected — take the public out of the equation, transparency is lacking. And consequently, so is accountability.
Transparency isn’t restricted to meetings, either. It also applies to how well government entities disseminate information that is important to the public.
And in these areas, some of our local governmental entities have come up short recently.
In the midst of a historic winter storm that dropped temperatures close to zero and caused water pipes to freeze and break, the Killeen school district superintendent waited until the end of that week — 4 p.m. on a Friday, to be exact — to let the district’s parents know that there would be no school the following Monday, as had been announced previously. This left parents scrambling to change work schedules, find last-minute child care and rearrange priorities to accommodate the switch. The combination of cold and lack of power left more than 50 district facilities damaged. By midweek, the Superintendent John Craft had to know that resuming school the following Monday would be impossible. Yet the no-school announcement was delayed until Friday. The public definitely had a right to know about a potential change in school plans earlier, but weren’t afforded that information.
In the midst of an ongoing school board election campaign, the district also neglected to tell residents that a candidate for one of the open board seats had been removed from the ballot after filing an incomplete candidate form. A simple news release from the district would have served to let potential votes know about the situation. But instead, the Herald was provided the information nearly a week after the ballot problem occurred — and then only after inquiring about the matter. It may seem like a small issue, but the public had a right to know earlier, rather than later.
Getting public information out in a timely manner can impact public health and safety as well.
During the week of the winter storm, the city of Harker Heights set up a water filling station at the city’s Recreation Center for residents who were without water at their homes. However, because of low water pressure, the city was unable to provide the water service at that location — but for several days, the public was not informed of the problem, either on the city’s website or through a news release. Instead, residents who made the trip to the Rec Center were met with a white handmade sign that read “No Water Service.”
With all the challenges residents faced that week, they had a right to know about the problem immediately, but they lacked that important information.
By and large, most area governmental bodies have done an excellent job keeping the public informed about health services available in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.
However, a recent change in priorities by the city of Killeen left some residents scrambling.
After offering free COVID testing at the city’s Special Events Center for several weeks, the city recently ended the practice — focusing instead on providing vaccinations. That’s fine, but the change in strategy was not announced ahead of time, and many residents fully expected the city testing to continue. The public had a right to know in advance of the city’s plan to curtail testing, so they could plan accordingly.
Another area in which local governmental bodies have limited the public’s information is the conducting of meetings late into the evening — or in one recent instance, into the wee hours of the morning.
Last week’s Killeen ISD board meeting didn’t end until 1 a.m., long after most residents would be able to stick around in person, much less watch the televised meeting at home.
No doubt, the board was behind on its business because of the recent storm, but that is no excuse for a seven-hour meeting. A 22-item agenda filled with complex items was untenable, and Craft should have broken it up between two meetings.
Not only does a late-night meeting diminish the public’s access to real-time information, but it also brings into question the quality of decision-making by weary board members.
For his part, Craft is trying to remedy the situation. Near the end of last week’s marathon session, he proposed adding a third board meeting each month, in order to spread the workload.
But again, the public’s access would be limited potentially, as the additional meeting would be conducted on a weekday morning — a time when most working residents, parents and students would be unable to attend.
Unfortunately — from a transparency standpoint — daytime meetings are not uncommon among area governing bodies. Most local counties conduct their commissioners court meetings on weekday mornings, and the Copperas Cove ISD school board holds its monthly workshop at noon on a Monday.
When local residents are unable to attend meetings because of their location or timing, the public’s access to information is diminished — and so is accountability.
Ultimately, all legally available public information is important, whether it is something as simple as a timely notification of a school start date or as complex as a multimillion-dollar city contract.
It all comes down to the public’s right to know — and that right should extend to all areas of government.
But even more importantly, it involves the right to know in a timely manner, and that’s where we should all expect more from our local governmental entities.
Placing important information only on websites and Facebook pages isn’t good enough. City and school district officials should not assume that all area residents know how to access that information, or have the technology to do so.
All media platforms should be employed to provide pertinent information to those who need it.
And in all instances, providing useful and necessary information must be our local government entities’ first response.
Central Texas residents should expect and demand no less. That holds true during Sunshine Week — and every week.
