The decisions our state and local officials have taken in response to the coronavirus have been inconveniencing, invasive and in some cases, traumatic.
But there’s no doubt they’ve made us safer.
And for that, our governor, county judge and local mayors deserve our thanks and appreciation.
Certainly, Bell County has seen a spike in the number of infections, as has the rest of the state. But the numbers are nothing compared to what several areas of the country are seeing. In Michigan, for example, the state has seen a tenfold increase in the number of cases in just one week — from around 300 to nearly 3,000. In Chicago, healthcare experts are warning that the city could see 40,000 hospitalizations in the coming weeks.
Texas had reported 1,658 cases as of Friday morning, with 24 deaths.
With numbers like, it should be obvious why our state and local officials have opted to err on the side of caution.
On March 13, Bell County reported its first presumptive case of the coronavirus. Exactly one week later, Bell County recorded its seventh coronavirus infection. By this weekend, that number had quadrupled to 28.
When the fifth Bell County case was reported on March 18, County Judge David Blackburn issued a disaster declaration, mandating social distancing of individuals, curtailing dining in at restaurants and closing restaurants, movie theaters and bars. The directive also banned gatherings of more than 10 people — effectively ending club meetings and church services for the time being.
Many Central Texas saw the directive as premature and perhaps unnecessary. At the time, the area hadn’t seen large numbers of cases, so such sweeping restrictions may be likened to using a bazooka to kill a cockroach.
But local officials were keeping a watchful eye on the public health district reports — and it’s fortunate they did.
On Monday, the county reported six new coronavirus cases — the highest number in a single day — bringing the total to 16. The spike in cases spurred Blackburn to issue a countywide shelter-at-home order the same day.
Though many businesses were classified as “essential” and exempted from the order, the judge’s directive forced many retail businesses to close their doors and caused other local companies to have their employees to work from home. For some employees, unfortunately, that wasn’t an option.
Has the directive caused hardships for many Central Texans? Certainly.
But was it the correct course of action? Absolutely.
Though the overall number of cases in the county is low, the rate of the virus’ spread is concerning — and that rate must be constrained.
The only way to accomplish that is to limit the number of people in one place at one time.
Blackburn acknowledged as much when he extended his shelter-at-home directive on Friday after five new cases were reported in the county. It is now in effect through April 6.
Gov. Greg Abbott has remained proactive during the crisis as well, issuing a number of orders that have served to limit the spread of the disease.
Abbott originated the 10-person limit on gatherings, mandated that school districts suspend classes until April 3 and authorized governmental entities to postpone their May elections to November.
He also has given councils and boards the approval to conduct meetings telephonically or via social media, as long as the public has the ability to offer input — limiting potential exposure to the virus while protecting government transparency.
The governor has also taken actions that acknowledge and compensate for the far-reaching impact of restrictions on businesses as well as the mandated shutdown of state agencies and services.
After ordering driver’s license offices closed on March 19, Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to delay the expiration date of driver’s licenses. He has also waived certain licensing renewal regulations and fees for nurses, adopted an emergency rule to expand hospital capacity, relaxed restrictions on telemedicine and signed an order allowing restaurants to sell bulk retail products from distributors to the public.
Several area businesses are to be commended for making accommodations based on the new coronavirus-related restrictions.
H-E-B has responded to the restriction on crowd size by limiting the number of people in the store at one time and by designating 6-foot spacing between shoppers in the checkout lines.
Dollar General, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Walgreen’s — recognizing the difficulty some people have obtaining needed grocery items and supplies in the recent frenzied shopping environment — have reserved the first hour of certain shopping days for seniors.
Some restaurants are now offering delivery service — something they hadn’t done previously.
In addition, dozens of area churches are live-streaming worship services or recording them for viewing on the church website.
School districts in the area are offering online learning programs, and public libraries are providing activities to area children electronically.
All three Bell County colleges have moved to online classes. In the case of Central Texas College, that change will remain in effect for the rest of the spring semester.
Just as our state, county and city officials are to be commended for remaining vigilant and taking a proactive approach to slowing the spread of the virus, area residents deserve credit for showing their willingness to follow their directives.
Our elected leaders, school officials, clergy and business owners have shown that they are willing to do what it takes to achieve the best possible outcome in battling this dangerous viral outbreak.
Central Texas residents have shown they are willing to adapt as well — at least so far.
Economic hardships are bound to mount for those who have been sent home or who have lost their jobs. That’s not going to make any of this any easier.
It’s important that we not give in to fear and frustration as this crisis plays out around us.
Our governor, our county judge and our city officials are dedicated to keeping the coronavirus outbreak in check.
But that won’t happen if we try to bend or break the rules in place.
If we can tough it out and make the hard sacrifices now, we have a better chance of coming out of this public health crisis sooner rather than later.
And that’s all everybody really wants, isn’t it?
