Words have consequences.
That’s especially true if they are spoken in a public forum or shared through social media.
Our community is experiencing the fallout from a few ill-chosen words that have been amplified via a shared meeting video and a Facebook post.
The controversy dates back to Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting, where council members were considering rezoning a 108-acre parcel of land at the request of local developer Gary Purser Jr.
The land, recommended for rezoning by the Planning and Zoning Commission, would be the site of a planned unit development, or PUD, in which the city dictates the building and landscaping standards, to include sidewalks and green space.
Three council members — Shirley Fleming, Steve Harris and Gregory Johnson — expressed reservations about approving the zoning, with Johnson saying he hadn’t had enough time to review the proposed project, Fleming and Harris expressed concerns about Killeen’s current ability to provide city services, including police protection, in accommodating growth.
Johnson subsequently suggested tabling a vote on the rezoning request until the next regular council meeting.
When Pursuer was given an opportunity to address the council, he was clearly frustrated and said, “This is a bunch of bull----.”
His crass outburst drew objections from Fleming, who was attending virtually from home. Mayor Jose Segarra admonished Purser that his language was inappropriate — and rightly so.
Purser continued speaking, noting that Fleming and Johnson didn’t have any concerns when they voted in April to approve rezoning for a residential development that abuts the land he was seeking to have rezoned Tuesday. He further asserted that Fleming, Harris and Johnson consistently voted against approving his development projects.
Later that evening, Fleming remarked in a post on her Facebook page that she was offended by Purser’s comments and considered his statement directed at her, Harris and Johnson as a racist remark. She also asked that Purser be held accountable for his actions.
For the record, Fleming, Harris and Johnson happen to be African American. Purser happens to be Caucasian.
However, for anyone who attended the meeting or watched the meeting video, which is still posted on the city’s website, it is clear that there was no racial component to Purser’s comments.
He was merely upset with the trio’s voting history and his perception that they frequently voted against approving his developments as a unified bloc.
To be clear, Purser should not have addressed the council members in such a coarse and disrespectful manner. His “BS” remark was impertinent and uncalled for, and the mayor was right to rebuke him on that score.
Further, Fleming has every right to be offended by the manner in which she was addressed, as do any other council members who were taken aback by Purser’s outburst.
But by labeling Purser’s remarks as racist, and blasting her assertions over social media, Fleming has needlessly stirred the pot of controversy and impugned a longtime developer’s reputation and character.
When asked Thursday by a Herald reporter about her Facebook post, Fleming said she stood by her comments and that many of her friends had agreed with her.
Certainly, Fleming is a prominent community leader and a three-term council member, and as such, she should be afforded respect and consideration, Both were decidedly lacking from Purser at Tuesday’s meeting, and she has every right to feel disrespected or insulted.
But as an elected official and community leader, Fleming should understand that throwing around a charged term like “racist” is both dangerous and irresponsible — especially when there is no basis on which to justify such a label.
More importantly, using such incendiary terms in our current emotionally charged climate is both divisive and damaging to our community at a time when local leaders and residents are trying to build bridges — not burn them.
Far too many examples of irresponsible speech have hurt our community lately.
For example, the national LULAC leadership has called on Hispanic women to refrain from joining the Army, in the wake of the recent disappearance and tragic murder of Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
Groups protesting Fort Hood officials’ handling of the case have further called for the disbanding of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, to which Guillen was assigned, as well as the closing of Fort Hood.
Both of these demands are short-sighted and unreasonable.
If they were carried out, these proposed actions — which have been denounced by the local LULAC chapter’s founder and other local leaders — would uproot thousands of innocent Fort Hood soldiers and their families, as well as devastate the community that depends on the post for its economic survival and regional partnerships.
Certainly, these groups have the right to air their grievances and frustrations.
But in making such dramatic, over-the-top demands, these protest groups draw national attention to themselves and in the process tarnish the image of the Fort Hood community and damage its long-term viability.
Those who live and work in our community know of the strong, enduring bond that has been built between Fort Hood and its surrounding cities.
We know of the mutual respect that endures between the military and civilian entities, and we frequently hear former Fort Hood commanding officers talk about how the relationship between the post and local community was the best they saw during their time serving with the Army.
And we are gratified — though seldom surprised — when retiring military leaders choose to make their home here.
But when national media outlets focus negative attention on our community and give unwarranted credibility to those who would bring it down based on a single issue, we need to make our voices heard.
The old “sticks and stones” adage is not necessarily true. Names can indeed hurt us.
We need to stand up, as a community, against hate-filled speech and perjorative labels.
We must stand on facts and reject generalities — especially those we know to be untrue.
Most of all, we must strive to treat others with respect, and call out our fellow community members when they fail to do so.
Words have value. Words have power. Words have consequences.
Let’s all take responsibility for the ones we choose.
