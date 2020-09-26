To the Editor:
A few years back, I watched an episode of “60 Minutes.” The story took place in Alabama. I don’t remember the name of the city or how it compared in size to Killeen. But the story was pretty interesting, nonetheless.
The city council, like most, wanted to attract more businesses. The city had an abundant work force, plenty of land in its industrial park and not one, but two universities.
They hired a former used car salesman to basically be their economic development corporation. He didn’t seem like much, but he had some very interesting ideas.
His strategy was to contact Fortune 500 companies and convince them that building a plant in his city was a great move.
With abundant labor and land available, the next step was to work with the universities to develop a curriculum that would train students to be able to do specifically what each company was in need of. No four-year degree, when one year might be all that was needed.
Two companies, Motorola and a steel company, took a chance, and it worked out great.
The steel company would be fully automated. The required the universities to design a program specifically for automation.
By the time the steel mill was finished being built, the work force was finished with their studies. Beautiful! Specific learning and no wasted time. Companies getting exactly what they need.
I hope the Killeen EDC will look at the possibilities.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
