Research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2022 (AAIC 2022) in San Diego this month has provided new insight into Alzheimer’s and dementia risk, prevalence, diagnosis, treatment, and more.
More than 6 million Americans, including over 400,000 Texans, are living with Alzheimer’s and dementia today.
With this number expected to grow more than 22% in the next five years, we see the devastation of this disease and other dementias affecting far too many in our country.
Thankfully, over the last decade, since the passage of the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA) and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act, Congress has made addressing Alzheimer’s and dementia a priority. With these two laws set to expire in 2025, updated legislation is critically needed by people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
As we’ve seen from the research presented at AAIC 2022, we gain valuable insights when we invest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research.
The investment must continue to support progress in this fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Please join the Alzheimer’s Association and me in asking Senator Ted Cruz and Senator John Cornyn to cosponsor the NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act.
To learn more and take action, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/advocate.
Andrea Taurins
Executive Director
Alzheimer’s Association Central Texas Chapter
Austin
