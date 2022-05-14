To the Editor:
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to heaven,”
This quote from “A Tale of Two Cities” describes the dynamics of our times.
The feeling of despair and hopelessness that comes from the absence of accountability, the polarized politics that guide policies, and practices of community and elected leaders that are devoid of the principles of fairness and equity is palatable.
Many have given up on the methods that offer accountability, change and hope.
An indication of this was the recent local and state voting results.
The times are challenging and require the ability to think critically through the media’s rhetoric on its various platforms.
It also means understanding the need to take care of your mental and physical health to maintain a high level of resiliency to navigate these turbulent times successfully.
Our community and its leaders must demonstrate respect, compassion and civility for everyone. There is still time to make a difference!
Rev. Philemon Brown
Board member
Community Hands of Central Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.