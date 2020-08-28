To the Editor:
I was glad to read that kids will have the opportunity to go back to school this coming Monday.
I’ve said it before. There is no substitute for being in the classroom.
Going to school means going to bed at a certain time, Getting up at a certain time. Interacting with other kids. Playing outside and having a caring teacher to ask questions of when you just don’t understand something.
For many students, the meals served at school may be the only times they get something nutritious to eat.
I know many parents and teachers alike are concerned about the pandemic and the risk of getting sick.
In all the time since COVID-19 made the news, I have only met one person who probably had the coronavirus, based on the symptoms they said they experienced.
I’ve watched a lot of YouTube videos in recent months to help make sense of what’s going on.
As with any information, you have to keep looking until you find something that is believable.
Here are some of the statistics I can believe:
80% of all COVID deaths were people 65 or older with serious pre-existing health issues.
40-50% have symptoms similar to the flu.
There are virtually no kids dying from COVID-19.
The number of confirmed cases and deaths has been exaggerated since Day 1, because there’s a financial incentive to lie about the stats.
States like South Dakota have not fallen for the hype and are doing great. No mandatory mask wearing and kids are safely back in school.
But the choice is yours — live in isolation or get on with your life.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
