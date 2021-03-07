To the Editor:
The governor of Texas has lifted the mask mandate for the state, and is opening all businesses to 100% capacity.
As I stood on my feet for 6-7 hours today, under the dome of the Bell County Expo, vaccinating cars full of people seeking help and hope, I felt and heard the incredulity of folks trying to understand the governor’s decision.
I can only volunteer two days a week. But I know this: I’m doing all I can to help people get vaccinated. And so are the tireless people who volunteer every day.
But these kindred souls are not really tireless. They are tired and they are weary. But they’re grateful and feel honored to be helping, because we are injecting hope right along with the vaccine.
So it’s more than disheartening that while we’re working as fast as we can to vaccinate Texans, the governor capriciously decides to wipe out mitigation efforts that have been saving lives. No more mask mandates. No more reduced capacities for restaurants. To me, and to many of the other volunteers with whom I’ve worked shoulder to shoulder, it feels like a slap in the face.
I won’t try to guess the governor’s motivation. But we do know that it’s not science-based.
We will continue to vaccinate, wear our masks, and encourage other Texans to do the same.
I hope the majority of Texans realize how important masks are in reducing the spread of the virus — and that means more lives saved.
Terry Lee Knight, RN
Killeen
