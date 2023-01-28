To the Editor:

After reading last Sunday’s article on the legislators’ concern with property taxes and appraisals, it is worth reminding that it was they who wrote the Tax Code. I was appointed by the Bell County Commissioners to the BellCAD board after years of advocating for lower property taxes and have a few thoughts on this.

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Scot

The 2nd to last paragraph of my letter was changed by the editor. Here is how it read with the all caps here to highlight it:

“In the 2019 session, the Senate proposed a 2.5% cap on tax revenue increases but the House voted to increase that to 3.5% and add a banked tax rate concept called ‘Tax Increment Rate.’ Revisiting that might be good place to drive down property tax increases. Another place might be excessive city reserves that are nothing more than property taxes more than current spending requirements set aside in city accounts. HARKER HEIGHTS HAS A POLICY TO MAINTAIN 3-MONTHS OF RESERVES BUT MAINTAINS MORE THAN DOUBLE THAT. Just as cities must seek voter approval to take in more than 3.5% more revenue in any given year, the Legislature might consider checks on government to retain excessive dollars that it could well return to its Citizens in the form of lower property taxes. "

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.