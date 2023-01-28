After reading last Sunday’s article on the legislators’ concern with property taxes and appraisals, it is worth reminding that it was they who wrote the Tax Code. I was appointed by the Bell County Commissioners to the BellCAD board after years of advocating for lower property taxes and have a few thoughts on this.
I recognize that appraisal values deviating year-to-year causes distress but the mandate to value property is straight out of Tax Code: “Except as otherwise provided by this chapter, all taxable property is appraised at its market value as of January 1.”
As the legislators consider shaking up the Central Appraisal Districts, it is worth reminding what they were established for, and that was to ensure uniform appraisals across the state.
The Legislature charges the Comptroller with annually performing a “Property Value Study” of each CAD’s valuations within each ISD to ensure no locality is contributing less toward its school operating costs than it should. Since the State contributes dollars directly to the local ISD tax revenue to meet a minimum per-student funding level, it wants to ensure all are contributing what they should.
Over the last years, Temple and Salado ISD properties were considered undervalued by the Comptroller and those ISDs were at risk of losing state funding but the Chief Appraiser successfully defended his lower values and retained full funding.
But this is aggregated value and to the individual owner, what matters is HIS property.
‘Mass appraisal’ modeling is how values are determined across the County and multiple inputs including known selling prices of similar homes, cost of construction, and identification of new improvements contribute to the modeled values. No doubt there are individual properties where the model has failed to capture everything.
That is why we have the Appraisal Review Board as the final adjudicator of assessed value.
The ARB is a panel of citizens independent from the BellCAD to sit as a ‘jury of peers’ to listen to the CAD determination of value and then to the citizen’s evidence. The CAD has the burden of proof. Having ARB panelists willing to serve is essential in this process; the BellCAD has no role in their selection and each is appointed by the 146th Judicial District Judge, Jack Jones.
Sen. Pete Flores says the system does not have checks and balances but the ARB provides that, with arbitration or a lawsuit available as the next step. Historically, most ARB decisions, when provided with evidence, set a lower value for the property owner.
Rep. Brad Buckley’s comment of “wild swings” of tax bills is important. Current law means that as the market swings, so do property values. At the CAD board, I have discussed this but recognize that Tax Code doesn’t allow for a “shock absorber” on year-to-year valuations.
I would recommend a simple change to Tax Code to say, “each property will be appraised to market value as of Jan. 1 and assessed at the rolling three-year average of those market values.”
Simple change and it smooths out the market deviations. Most importantly, it doesn’t further distort the Tax Code with more and higher exemptions which get us further from the Constitutional mandate that taxation be “equal and uniform.” Every new exemption or “lock-in” of value that the Legislature grants shifts a tax burden to somebody else.
The single best way for property taxes to remain reasonable is to slow government spending.
For several years, the Bell County government has kept its tax rate at the no-new-revenue rate with its only revenue increases coming from new growth entering the tax rolls, but many cities approve tax revenue increases annually from their current residents.
In the 2019 session, the Senate proposed a 2.5% cap on tax revenue increases but the House voted to increase that to 3.5% and add a banked tax rate concept called ‘Tax Increment Rate.’
Revisiting that might be good place to drive down property tax increases.
Another place might be excessive city reserves that are nothing more than property taxes more than current spending requirements set aside in city accounts.
The legislators might set this example this session by returning more of Texas’ $33 billion surplus to the citizens. It now plans to return $15 billion.
Vice Chair, BellCAD Board of Directors
(1) comment
The 2nd to last paragraph of my letter was changed by the editor. Here is how it read with the all caps here to highlight it:
“In the 2019 session, the Senate proposed a 2.5% cap on tax revenue increases but the House voted to increase that to 3.5% and add a banked tax rate concept called ‘Tax Increment Rate.’ Revisiting that might be good place to drive down property tax increases. Another place might be excessive city reserves that are nothing more than property taxes more than current spending requirements set aside in city accounts. HARKER HEIGHTS HAS A POLICY TO MAINTAIN 3-MONTHS OF RESERVES BUT MAINTAINS MORE THAN DOUBLE THAT. Just as cities must seek voter approval to take in more than 3.5% more revenue in any given year, the Legislature might consider checks on government to retain excessive dollars that it could well return to its Citizens in the form of lower property taxes. "
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.