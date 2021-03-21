To the Editor:
State Sen. Dawn Buckingham filed a bill (SB1340) concerning voter fraud.
She said, “As a conservative, I am dedicated to ensuring every legal vote, and only legal votes are counted in our elections.” Was she referencing the indictments of Medina County Republican JP Tomas Ramirez, Eva Ann Martinez, Leonor Rivas Garza, and Mary Balderrama? The indictments (totaling 150 charges) include organized election fraud, fraudulent use of an absentee ballot by mail, illegal voting, unlawful possession of a ballot or ballot envelope, and tampering with government records. Perhaps Senator Buckingham was referencing Killeen resident, Republican Klaus Adam, who was indicted for illegal voting in District 3 and 4, where he did not live, and then also cast a vote in his home District 2. Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert and Rep. Randy Weber attempted to change the vote of Rep. Lance Gooden, who had cast a vote for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021. Gohmert and Weber freaked out and falsely signed Rep. Weber’s name on a vote card. This was illegal and constituted voter fraud by two Texas Republican representatives. It is good to see that Senator Buckingham is watching out for all this Republican voter fraud.
Republicans seem to be the ones accused of committing the fraud. They need to clean up their own act, not make the rest of us pay in further voter suppression under the guise of creating “voter fraud” legislation. The fact that this fraud was identified and the perpetrators were indicted, proves the system works! We don’t need more legislation. We need Republicans to police their own and stop pointing the finger at the rest of us.
Randy Broussard
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.