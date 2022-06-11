To the Editor:
Ted Cruz, what kind of human are you? Have you not seen the faces of absolute anguish on the families of those beautiful babies whose bodies were torn to shreds? Parents who were forced to identify their children by their DNA because that was all that was left of them. Only memories are left.
How can you sleep at night knowing that you have done nothing to stop these mass killings?
You had the nerve to head to Houston to give a speech at the NRA. A convention where neither YOU or no one else could bring in a pistol, much less an assault weapon. Guess your safety is all you care about.
You went to Uvalde and hugged a police officer. I dare you to return to Uvalde and speak with those grieving families. You want more resource officers. You want teachers to carry guns in their classrooms. How dare you propose that?. How dare you leave it to children to save themselves by spreading themselves with the blood of their dead schoolmates? HOW DARE YOU!
Raymond Arsenault
Belton
You want to trash our right over emotion and hysteria. Sen Cruz does not share your hatred of our bill of rights. You have slandered an excellent senator who respects our American freedoms.
