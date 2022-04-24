To the Editor:
The only articles I see about The Hop fixed-route service are press releases from the company itself.
As a passenger, I’ve noticed the Route 35 using a regular full-size bus less. Instead, the route uses the short STS bus, which requires passengers to climb three steep steps instead of only stepping once into full-size bus.
Very difficult with groceries and very narrow door. Route 35 has increased bus “delays”, the company’s way of saying the bus broke down. Route 35 doesn’t have enough passengers for reliable service or the more comfortable full-size bus?
Route 35 does have enough passengers for The Hop to take money from the city of Harker Heights for bus service.
Missing the 8:35 a.m. connection for Route 200 because of “delay” results in having to wait until 10:35 a.m. for the next 200 to take passengers to arrive in Temple at 11:20 a.m. for their now-missed 10 a.m. doctor appointment.
I’ve seen a common occurrence of bus swaps on Route 35, Route 610, and Route 200. These aren’t delays because of construction, traffic or weather. Poor bus maintenance is causing the delays.
Passengers are expected to be at the bus stop 5 minutes before scheduled arrival and have their money or pass ready in hand. No sympathy otherwise if the bus is missed. But passengers must be patient as bus delay gets you there up to 2 hours later.
Passengers must be patient as the bus to pick you up arrives 15 minutes late. Bus passengers must be patient with the scheduled 15-minute-per-hour layover on Routes 610 and 200 (which doesn’t seem very cost effective).
As long as The Hop doesn’t consider passengers the customers but only the city leaders the customer, bus service will continue to go downhill.
City leaders and bus management, who have the luxury of driving their own personal vehicles to work, to get groceries, to go on family outings, or to take family members to appointments, make the decisions of what’s best for bus passengers.
Hill Country Transit doesn’t seem to think of itself as fixed-route service. They are a charity for the peasants who ride public buses.
Just print their press releases and give them their awards and name a library after them. That’s the only reason Hill Country Transit is in this business.
Shannon Ator
Belton
