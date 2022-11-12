To the Editor:

As in past years, there will be many solemn speeches in and around Fort Hood this Veterans Day commemorating those in uniform who lost their lives defending our country. But hopefully there will be also reflection about the questionable conflicts we’ve gotten sucked into since the Korean War.

