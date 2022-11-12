As in past years, there will be many solemn speeches in and around Fort Hood this Veterans Day commemorating those in uniform who lost their lives defending our country. But hopefully there will be also reflection about the questionable conflicts we’ve gotten sucked into since the Korean War.
While one can criticize the Trump Administration’s generous deal with the Taliban and the Biden Administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, both Presidents Trump and Biden recognized that our open-ended intervention was taking a terrible toil in American lives and largesse.
They understood that such “endless wars” are not in our national interest and, worse yet, inflame local populations against us.
Our military involvement often fuels resentment and reprisal.
Most of these conflicts, such those in Nagorno-Karabakh, Donbas, and Israel-Palestine, are ethnic-sectarian territorial disputes. Resolving them should fall to the United Nations and other multilateral organizations.
Neo-isolationists like Patrick Buchanan are right: the United States should no longer be the world’s policeman.
