To The Editor:
It never seems to amaze me what a politician will say next — like what Precinct 3 Bell County Commissioner Bill Schumann said during the commissioners meeting on Aug. 31.
Bill claimed that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wouldn’t have been concerned with Confederate statues — a symbol that divides. How absurd! That’s worse than insisting Colin Kaepernick is a prophet!
Schumann also interjected his personal feelings into the fray by bringing his believes about Jesus and statues. However, any God-fearing Christian knows that humans make idols out of objects every day (i.e. our jobs, homes, cars, money, etc.) There are vast lessons in the Bible that tell us not to do this.
Moreover, when armed civilians surround that carved Confederate image — ready to shoot and kill another human to protect it because it is sacred to them — that statue is an idol.
Bill also attempts to speak for Apostle Paul saying, “I don’t think Apostle Paul would’ve worried about a statue.” To the contrary, Paul had much to say about statues and what they symbolized (Acts 17:22-23). He even called the Athenians ignorant.
Athens was the religious center of the Greco-Roman world. There were more statues/idols in Athens than all of Greece put together. If Bill thinks Paul was silent about what Christ said about statues/idols/carved images, even the one inscribed “To The Unknown God,” he is in error. Jonah 2:8 is short, simple and worthy of study using various commentaries.
Since Bill seems to be more concerned with losing his voters, perhaps he’d be more open to changing the statue’s inscription to, “To The Unknown Confederate God.”
Joe Trevino Jr.
Belton
