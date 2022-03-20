To the Editor:
Russia’s Vladimir Putin is causing a river of pain, suffering, death, and horror in Ukraine. He has indiscriminately bombed schools, maternity hospitals, and a cancer hospital. He has killed thousands including innocent children. He has lied about his reasons for this invasion and caused over 2 million Ukrainians to leave the country seeking safety.
The U.S. Senate passed a bill that will give additional aid to the beleaguered Ukrainians, but Canadian-born Raphael “Ted” Cruz voted against sending any additional aid to these people fighting desperately to save their democracy. It is obvious that Senator Cruz finds it more worthwhile to climb in and out of a convoy truck in Washington, D.C., pretending to be a patriotic stud while his efforts accomplished absolutely nothing except burning fuel.
No, Senator Cruz, those trucks were not driving to Cancun. It just proves that Cruz will do anything to claim the spotlight — anything except support those brave Ukrainians fighting to save their democracy from Vladimir Putin — a fascist dictator that Donald Trump called a “genius.”
Raymond Arsenault
Belton
(1) comment
DO some actual freaking research dude. You are such a brainwashed idiot.
I do NOT want MY tax money going anywhere except to STOP the illegal invasion of OUR own southern border.
We have our own problems we need to take care of.
If you haven't figured it out by now, our entire government is a huge mafia who launders OUR taxpayer money right back to themselves through foreign aid and endless wars. They ALL hate you and could careless if you suffer horrible deaths as they get rich.
