To the Editor:
Just who is Sen. Ted Cruz? The loser presidential candidate seems to have turned into a total Fox News suck-up.
On Jan. 7, 2021, Cancun Cruz called the insurrection of the Citadel of Democracy, “a despicable act of terrorism.” The very next day he said, “Yesterday’s terrorist attack was a horrific assault on our democracy.” He also said that day, “We saw a terrorist attack on the United States Capitol.”
On May 28, 2021, Cruz said, “The January 6 terrorist attack on the Capitol was a dark moment in our nation’s history.”
Now he runs to Fox entertainment network and gets attacked by the notorious liar and fascist, Tucker Carlson for using the words, “violent terrorist attack.” Senator Spineless, groveling and begging forgiveness, now says using those words was “dumb and sloppy.” As someone said, “Tucker Carlson can pick his teeth using Cruz’s spine.”
Randy Broussard
Belton
