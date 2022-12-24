To the Editor:
What does the Bible teach about the birth of Jesus Christ?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
What does the Bible teach about the birth of Jesus Christ?
“Unto you is born this day ... a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:11).
Where?
He was born of a “virgin” in “Bethlehem”. God’s prophets foretold this 700-800 years beforehand (Isa 7:14; Micah 5:2).
When?
The Bible does not give the month or day. Man divides history and reckons time by the year of His birth — B.C., before Christ — A.D., “anno Domini nostri Jesu Christi”, “in the year of our Lord Jesus Christ”. This is A.D. 2022.
Who?
Jesus Christ is God and Man. The Creator, the eternal “Son of God” “from everlasting” “who made all things, … was made flesh, and dwelt among us” (Luke 1:35; John 1:1-14). “God was manifest in the flesh” (1 Tim 3:16 KJV). The “virgin’s son” was “Emmanuel ... God with us” (Mat 1:23).
Why?
“Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners” (1 Tim 1:15). “Thou shalt call His name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins” (Mat 1:21).
How?
“Christ ... did no sin” but lived in perfect obedience to God’s law. In the sinner’s place, “Christ ...once suffered” God’s wrath, curse, and punishment “for sins — the Just for the unjust”, dying on the cross (Isa 53:3-12; Gal 3:10,13; 1 Pet 2:21-24; 3:18). God “spared not His own Son” (Rom 6:23; 8:32). He was “made sin for us who knew no sin that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him” (2 Cor 5:21). “We have redemption through His blood...the forgiveness of sins” (Col 1:14).
“What must I do to be saved? ... Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:30-31).
This is “good tidings of great joy ... to all people” (Luke 2:10)! “Is it nothing to you?” (Lam 1:12)
Michael Ellis
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.