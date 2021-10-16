To the Editor:
On Sept. 27, the Associated Press released this article: “3 Yellowstone wolves killed in first week of Montana hunt.” Per the article: “The two female pups and a female yearling from the Junction Butte pack were killed outside the park’s northern boundary in the first week after wolf season opened earlier this month, park officials said.”
Yellowstone’s Junction Butte pack is the most viewed wolf pack in the world. I visit the park each spring to see the pack’s newest litter. In recent years the pack’s females have denned in Slough Creek on a hillside easily viewed from a park road. This year, the Junction’s alpha female, 907F, gave birth to eight pups, five black and three gray. All summer, thousands of visitors from around the world came to see the pups. Sadly, the pups killed were two of the eight who thrilled so many. The female black yearling killed was very likely one of the adoring “babysitters” from last year’s litter often seen playing with and caring for the pups.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte recently ended longstanding restrictions on how many wolves can be killed in state areas bordering the park. Trophy hunters can now kill up to 10 wolves each.
Yellowstone’s wolves are habituated to the presence of visitors which makes them vulnerable to trophy hunters the moment they cross the park’s invisible boundaries. What sadistic pleasure these so-called “hunters” get out of killing 6-month-old pups is beyond understanding. The Biden administration needs to restore federal protections for gray wolves immediately. If you’re outraged too, join the fight! Go to www.relistwolves.org and select Take Action.
Waldo Montgomery
Belton
