To the Editor:
It’s important we understand where tax money comes from in this BISD budget discussion.
Belton is a bedroom community; the lion’s share of tax revenue comes from rooftops.
Compared to other towns a larger portion of our community are military veterans or over age 65. School taxes for this segment of tax payers are frozen therefore taxes for everyone else are higher. 52% of homes in Belton are rentals; these homes are not protected from high taxes with a homestead exemption. High taxes are passed onto the renter from their landlord. This dynamic creates an unfair tax burden on poor and elderly who rent.
We cannot forget, a vote of 2,844 to 2,803 in the May 7 election is not a mandate to spend taxpayer money. In this budget discussion for every line, every item, we must ask, “is it nice or is it necessary?” We owe it to citizens to be fiscally responsible. The school slogan “no tax rate increase” left the impression taxes would not be raised. A rate of $1.22 would generate just as much tax revenue as last year and that’s what many thought they would get with the bond proposal.
I identified two checks on the schools’ bank ledger that fall under the budget heading INSTRUCTION for a total of $28,194.59 that was paid to BrainPOP Inc. in 2020. Do you have C.R.T in BISD curriculum? Administration says, NO! Then why did you pay $28,194.59 to BrainPOP, which is a company that specializes in C.R.T. curriculum?
Eliminate that cost and be true to what you advertise to citizens!
I identified six checks on the schools’ ledger for a total of $77,556 that was paid to Lennox; this falls under the heading OPERATIONS. This money was used to replace air conditioner equipment.
Did you change the filter? Clean the coils? I change the filter at my house every 3 months.
An entire elementary school is being replaced in BISD school district, not because it’s the oldest school but because it was not properly maintained! Because of bloated administration pay 85% of the M&O Budget is spent on pay and benefits, which leaves only 15% for maintenance. Maintain every school and eliminate these unnecessary and frivolous replacement cost.
It’s a fact BISD is short teachers. High school classrooms have as many as 40 students per classroom. The staffing at BISD is top heavy with administration that is paid above the median in Texas. Teachers in the trenches are paid below the median in Texas.
Put administrators back in the class room at teacher pay; this will get the class size smaller and will be a welcome change and morale boost to teachers and students as well as citizens!
Gregory Daniel
Belton
