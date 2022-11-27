To the Editor:
While perusing reporting of the efforts of the pothead community to circumvent state law regarding decriminalization of possession of pot under four ounces, a few thoughts occurred to me that I haven’t seen addressed:
What about juveniles in possession of a decriminalized amount? If an officer lets a juvenile go, is he or she contributing to that minor’s delinquency? And from where will the legal possessors of decriminalized pot obtain their drugs?
Will dealers be decriminalized? Will the good members of the community seeking a decriminalized high be forced to continue to resort to illegal back alley purchases?
Given the likely fact that the expanded availability of so-called decriminalized pot will increase the demand and establish a larger commercial market, will this lure more dealers into the neighborhoods to sell their wares, likely dipped out of felony amounts in their possession?
Finally, if that is the case, does the success of the pothead element ultimately mean a boost in the long run to the profits of cartels and organized crime? Or is all of this somebody else’s problem so long as the drug is easily available?
Rick Miller
Belton
Since there are now over 20 states that have some form of marijuana legalization, seems they have contemplated these various, over indulged questions.
Micro managing every predelection to something that has no proof behind it is pure speculation. If you want facts just look at alcohol use and get clear evidence not contrived influence.
Goverment that interferss with democracy and voters rights is on the road to totalitainism!!!
