To the Editor:
Weapons of War apologists want teachers to be trained to be able to kill any would-be killers of school children.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Weapons of War apologists want teachers to be trained to be able to kill any would-be killers of school children.
Thirteen U.S. Marshals, 69 officers of nearby law enforcement, 91 state police, eight federal DEA officers, five school officers, 25 Uvalde officers, 149 U.S. Border Patrol agents were totally afraid of one lone monster with his own weapon of war.
Who came up with that harebrained scheme? Get real!
Randy Broussard
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.