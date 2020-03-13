To the Editor:
President Trump is lying to the American people again. His Oval Office speech said that insurance companies “agreed to waive all co-payments for coronavirus treatments.” He also said that “anybody that needs a test gets a test.” He said that tests were “going very smoothly.” He attacked President Obama’s handling of the Swine Flu. All absolute harmful lies.
We are in the beginning of a nationwide pandemic and this guy cannot even tell the truth for even one speech. Even VP Pence contradicts Trump.
People’s lives are at stake and Trump is incapable of telling us the truth. There are 700 vacancies at the CDC because of his hiring freeze. Two years ago, he fired the US Pandemic Team. This group was tasked with working with foreign countries to prevent pandemics from entering this country.
Trump placed a travel ban on European countries except for England and Ireland. Is it just coincidence that Trump has struggling golf courses in those countries?
He did not talk about how to fix the testing problems or how to prepare hospitals and their staffs who have huge shortages of personal protective devices or the shortages of hand sanitizers or feeding the elderly who are homebound.
In his Oval Office speech, Trump mentioned that people should wash their hands, but never bothered to say, “stop shaking hands.” Science Matters. Truth Matters. When we need leadership, we get lies.
Raymond Arsenault
Belton
