To the Editor:
Our democracy is in absolute peril. Some Trump supporters say that the Jan. 6 insurrection was caused by some government feds, including the FBI. How silly!
The FBI and DOJ were all Trump appointees. Did you think the FBI controlled Trump to make him say, “you have to fight like hell?”
Did the FBI and DOJ tell Trump to call these people “patriots” and “great people” and say, “we love you?”
Really!! Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarty both stated that Trump was responsible for the insurrection. Trump supporters are angry that progressives compared the attempted coup to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.
The outstanding difference was that during 9/11, half of American were not rooting for the airplanes. The Jan. 6 terrorist attack was committed by American terrorists who were called to do so by Trump and many Republican Americans — even congressmen and senators.
Everything that has been done in America and everything that is yet to be depends upon us — American citizens. Democracy is not value-neutral.
We must not slide into autocracy, fascism, or dictatorship. We must continue to strive for a government of the people and by the people—not dictators.
The American home is not a place you live, but rather a place your heart and soul desires.
Raymond Arsenault
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.