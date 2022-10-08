House District 54 has been crying out for a leader who actually represents the people of HD 54, not special interests outside the district. November 8th, we have the opportunity to vote for Jonathan Hildner, a passionate advocate for the constituents of Bell County.
According to the Texas Ethics Commission, 90% of Mr. Buckley’s 2022 donations come from CEOs, bankers, land developers, insurance and energy companies.
Only 18% of Mr. Buckley’s donations come from within HD-54, while more than half (54%) come from folks living in HD-55. He received 62 donations with an average amount of $987!
Since 2018, he’s received more than $500,000 from Texans for Lawsuit Reform and another $6,000 from its CEO, Houstonian Dick Weekley.
In contrast, Mr. Hildner has received 308 donations with an average amount of $97, and 37% of the money he’s raised has come from inside the district. He has received ZERO DOLLARS from CEOs, bankers, land developers, insurance and energy companies.
They say to follow the money if you want to see what’s important to someone.
When I follow the money on the race to represent HD-54, it’s clear Jonathan Hildner prioritizes everyday folks like me.
It’s clear Jonathan Hildner wants to go to Austin to speak for the PEOPLE of Bell County.
Committeewoman, State Democratic Executive Committee
