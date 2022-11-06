To the Editor:
Inflation, inflation, inflation.
Have you heard about the cybersecurity expert who was dating a lady who insisted he get a medical physical?
The results of that physical revealed that he had prostate cancer.
He underwent several treatments to treat his cancer, including high-frequency ultrasound and a liquid form of cannabis to lower his testosterone levels.
These treatments did not work, resulting in his prostate being removed.
However, his testosterone levels remained very high, and it was determined that his cancer had spread. His physicians decided to give him a drug that blocks testosterone.
They gave him two intramuscular injections of Lupron Depot. This is a drug that was developed 49 years ago in 1973.
The cost of this drug was $35,414 for EACH injection. This same drug is $230 in London.
There is absolutely no reason why this nearly 50-year-old drug should be this out-of-this-world expensive.
Oh wait — there is a reason. U.S. drug companies are totally unrestrained in their pricing.
That is why a bottle of insulin that costs less than $10 to produce is costing diabetics over $300 per bottle.
I have an eye condition which requires an injection every four weeks. This eye injection takes less than two seconds to do and costs $5,000 per injection.
Want to complain about inflation? Just look at the drug companies price gouging for profits.
Raymond Arsenault
Belton
