To the Editor:
It is important that opinions be based on facts. It has been said that George Floyd was resisting arrest.
That is not supported by surveillance video as well as several witnesses. Restaurant owner Rashad West and a friend stated they, “Did not see any resistance, not at all.”
It was said that Minneapolis allows neck restraint. Its manual allows “compressing one or both sides of a person’s neck with an arm or leg without applying direct pressure to the trachea or airway”— in order to control someone with “light to moderate pressure.”
The Minnesota Professional Peace Officer Education System said Chauvin’s extreme pressure tactics “do not appear to reflect the training that students receive.” The original police report never mentioned neck pressure.
With Floyd handcuffed, the police report stated that the attending officers thought he needed medical attention and called for an ambulance — but still pushed him down and applied body weight pressure with the knee until he no longer had a pulse and no respiration.
When paramedics arrived, they both commented that Floyd was dead and had to push Chauvin off Floyd’s neck to check for a pulse. The U.S. Department of Justice advises, “As soon as the suspect is handcuffed, get him off his stomach.”
Mr. Floyd did have a high amount of Fentanyl, but the cause of death given by Medical Examiner, Dr. Baker, and two other independent autopsies was “homicide as seen in the scene video and confirmed at autopsy.”
George Floyd died of asphyxiation from a knee applying pressure to his carotid arteries for over 9 minutes.
Let’s stick with the facts instead of trying to victim-shame and excuse a recorded murder. Consider the white privilege of Dylann Roof who murdered nine members of a Charleston church. Once he was arrested, Roof said he was hungry, and the officers treated him to a meal at Burger King.
Randy Broussard
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.