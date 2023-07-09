To the Editor:
Rather than spin, what foreign audiences want from us is integrity (07/01 KDH Letters “professional diplomats would boost U.S. image”).
To the Editor:
Rather than spin, what foreign audiences want from us is integrity (07/01 KDH Letters “professional diplomats would boost U.S. image”).
Judging from conversations with citizens of the nine countries where I served as a diplomat, they want us to:
1. Remain true to our values and not defy them as we did at Abu Ghraib and at Gitmo;
2. Promote democracy and independence movements while no longer placating dictators such as Hosni Mubarak, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi;
3. Keep our word and not backtrack as we did, e.g., in the context of Germany’s unification when we promised the Russians in February 1990 that NATO would not expand eastward to their “near abroad”;
4. Not be two-faced as we often are at the UNSC when we repeatedly veto resolutions criticizing Israel for its repression of Palestinians;
5. Refrain from unilateral military operations that result in avoidable civilian casualties, euphemistically labeled “collateral damage”;
6. Promote mutually beneficially trade and commercial relations with our foreign aid dispensed to credible domestic NGOs and honest government agencies.
7. Increase academic, artistic, athletic, and cultural exchanges that build partnerships and lasting friendships.
Such will markedly improve our standing in the world.
George Aldridge
Belton
