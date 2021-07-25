To the Editor:
We need to understand why some people continue to distort facts or refuse to learn them. In reference to the Revolutionary War, Michelle Bachman stated that Concord and Lexington are in New Hampshire. Sarah Palin said Paul Revere was warning the British. Palin liked all of the Founding Fathers because they had the wisdom to support adding “Under God” (1954) to the Pledge of Allegiance (1942). Palin stated,
Michelle Bachman said that the Founding Fathers, including John Quincy Adams, fought to rid the U.S. of the “scourge of slavery.” Adams died 17 years before the Civil War.
In speaking of the separation of church and state, Sarah Palin said, “Go back to what our founders and our founding documents meant. They’re quite clear that we would create law based on the God of the Bible and the 10 Commandments.”
“George Washington, he saw faith in God as basic to life.” Washington (1789) actually said, “…no one would be more zealous than myself to establish effectual barriers against the horrors of spiritual tyranny, and every species of religious persecution.”
John Adams (1797) said, “The Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.”
The Texas Education Agency issued guidelines for history texts to omit mention of Thomas Jefferson because he coined the term, “separation of church and state.” Time to get back to teaching Truth and Facts.
Randy Broussard
Belton
