The current discussion about a “Crimes Solutions” committee seems to miss the point. The solution is not a bunch of folks sitting around talking about crime; it’s folks DOING something about the problem. A successful effort to deal with crime would center around garnering the regular participation of involved citizens with the assistance of the police department.
Committee members could assist the PD in actively establishing citizen “beat committees” in the various police beats, especially in high-crime areas. With police attending these localized committees, they could learn firsthand what citizens are concerned about in their neighborhood, as well as inform about police efforts in that beat.
It would be an opportunity to educate citizens about techniques to help thwart criminals: marking property for identification, watching out for neighbors and for suspicious activities in the neighborhood, reporting crime to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers etc. Such meetings could also help bolster necessary mutual respect between citizens and police.
The news media could do its part by providing time or space to stories featuring the efforts of the police and citizens working together, as well as promoting Crimestoppers and encouraging donation of funds to that very worthwhile program.
While the police are primarily geared to respond to crime after the fact, there are some things to consider, and which, in my ignorance, they may already be doing.
First of all, establish a serious crime analysis effort, computerized, into reported Part I and Part II criminal offenses (and traffic accidents) so as to spot trends and direct the best use of police resources to deal with those problems.
Continue to regularly have well-publicized general community meetings to discuss crime and other police-related problems. Enlist the aid of civic groups to also get involved, either by sponsoring some anti-crime effort or donating money to Crimestoppers or to fund needed police equipment not otherwise available through the city’s budget.
Establish a special task force to deal exclusively with the gang problem, an area that demands active community participation.
There are other ideas that the community and the PD can come up with, to not only fight crime, but to also establish mutual respect. For example, a Rhymes Against Crime contest could be promoted in elementary and middle schools, with “winners” being rewarded with a short ride in a police car with an opportunity to see a police officer as a human being. Other ideas in that vein would encourage the public involvement so badly needed. But just talking about it and nothing more will not accomplish anything.
