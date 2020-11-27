To the Editor:
Congress passed the following Thanksgiving Day proclamation 241 years ago —
“Whereas it becomes us humbly to approach the throne of Almighty God, with gratitude and praise, for. ... His goodness wrought in conducting our forefathers to this western world; ... that the earth hath produced her increase in abundance ... spreading plenty through the land; that he hath ... been a shield to our troops...pointed their swords to victory; ... prospered our commerce; ...and above all, that He hath diffused the ‘glorious light of the Gospel,’” [2 Corinthians 4:4] “whereby, through the merits of our gracious Redeemer,” [Jesus Christ] “we may become the heirs of His eternal glory.”
“It be recommended to the states ... a day of public and solemn Thanksgiving to Almighty God for His mercies and of prayer ... that He would ... pour out His Holy Spirit on all ministers of the Gospel ... and spread the light of Christian knowledge through the remotest corners of the earth; ... that He would in mercy look down upon us, pardon our sins and receive us into His favor; and finally, that He would establish the independence of these United States upon the basis of religion and virtue” (George Washington, Thomas Jefferson — November 1779).
Six generations later, our nation, founded upon Christianity, has removed the mention of Almighty God, the Lord Jesus Christ, and the Bible from every aspect of public life, including our national day of Thanksgiving. Today anyone is thanked except God. “When they knew God, they glorified Him not as God, neither were thankful” (Rom 1:18-32; 2 Tim 3:1-5; Isa 1:2-4 KJV).
The Bible says:
“The nation...that will not serve Thee shall perish” (Isa 60:12).
“The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God” (Psa 9:17).
“Offer unto God thanksgiving” (Psa 50:14).
“Unto Thee, O God, do we give thanks, unto Thee do we give thanks!” (Psa 75:1; 103:1-5).
Michael W. Ellis
Belton
