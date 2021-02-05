To the Editor:
The Republican Party has been in a downward spiral for more than 10 years. Five years ago, the party tossed up Donald Trump and we thought the party had hit rock bottom. We were wrong.
The new face of the party is now represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene. This Georgia representative believes California fires were caused by Jewish space lasers. She thinks that 9-11 was an inside job and does not believe that a plane actually hit the Pentagon. Ms. Greene thinks the murder of 20 children at Sandy Hook was a false flag. She promoted a theory that Hillary Clinton murders children in Satanic rituals and endorsed the execution of Democrats.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy bestowed Green with a seat on the House Education Committee. Mark Meadows’ wife helped raise money for Ms. Green. Rep. Jim Jordan and Freedom Caucus chair Andy Biggs (Ariz.) convinced her to get an apartment in Georgia’s 14th congressional district when this QAnon lady actually lived in the Sixth District.
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy said that he would have a “talk” with Ms. Green but then ran down to Mar-a-Lago to supplant himself at the feet of his monarch. The party has not condemned Ms. Green nor her outlandish conspiracies.
The Republican Party is no longer the party of Lincoln. It is the Conspiracy Party and Marjorie Greene is now queen. The spiral to destruction of the GOP continues as they willingly and willfully embrace power and conspiracy over our Republic.
Raymond Arsenault
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.