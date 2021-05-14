To the Editor:
Can you see the Irony? A certain political party is running around the country telling everyone about the death of free speech.
However, this same political party has introduced 81 anti-protest bills in 34 states. At least one state now has a law that protects drivers who run over protesters.
There have been several letters to the editor proclaiming the false narrative that Antifa is the problem in the U.S. Where are the letters talking about the Trumpian anarchists who attempted to hang the vice president and to overthrow a fairly elected government?
Nothing is being said about the seditionists and traitors — Proud Boys, the KKK, Groyper Army, Nationalist Socialist Party, Boogaloo Boys, Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, and QANON with their insidious conspiratorial lies.
These same letters insinuate that President Trump had no role in the attempted overthrow of our democracy.
Can you see the Irony? Bin Laden did not fly any planes into buildings. He simply asked and inspired his cult members.
He gave them instructions, set the time for its execution without taking part in it himself.
Trump said, “We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” “And we got to get rid of the weak congress people ... “So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.”
George Orwell said, “the further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.”
If you believe the Great Lie, you are a willing participant in the Great Bamboozle.
Randy Broussard
Belton
