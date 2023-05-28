To the Editor:
State Sen. Henry B. Gonzales filibustered the defeat in the Texas House back in 1957 to approve a voucher program, a program of desegregation as one aspect of the Southern Manifesto by southern states.
Updated: May 28, 2023 @ 8:43 am
To the Editor:
State Sen. Henry B. Gonzales filibustered the defeat in the Texas House back in 1957 to approve a voucher program, a program of desegregation as one aspect of the Southern Manifesto by southern states.
The Manifesto sought to thwart the Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown vs Board of Education, so as to maintain segregation, as Gov. Greg Abbott’s vouchers do today.
The subsequent proliferation within 10 years of white private schools after Brown resulted in 99% of southern schools racially segregated. Supposedly, separate but equal was the name of the game.
Of all things, in 1956 Gov. Allan Shivers even sent the Texas Rangers, historically infamous as the KKK with badges against Hispanics, to block integration in Mansfield public schools, the same Mansfield prominently now censoring books.
No surprise there, and none in Abbott’s efforts to call a special session to force vouchers in general, though he did not call a special session after Uvalde, and still has not, to ban the AR-15 used in mass shootings.
Vouchers do not cover the full costs of charter and private schools, as UT’s Huriya Jabber’s and Jaime Puente’s research prove, and racial segregation skyrockets, as was the original intent in the 1950s.
Meanwhile, taxpayers are left holding the bag for all this.
Raymond Arsenault
Belton
