To the Editor:
I guess it is just too much to expect honesty and integrity from Attorney General Ken Paxton.
What we have is someone who lies, cheats, breaks the law and has been indicted for securities fraud for 7 years and is under FBI investigation and still has been able-somehow-to avoid coming to trial.
Now we learn that a process server attempted to give our representative of law & order a subpoena. When confronted, the coward Paxton ran back into his house, afraid he would get a paper cut.
After waiting for 20 minutes, Ken’s wife came out to warm up the Chevy get-away. Then Coward Paxton came running out of the house, bypassing the process server with those subpoenas and jumped into the back seat while his accomplice wife drove away with the gutless baby.
So macho to hide behind his wife’s shirt. Such bravery and integrity!
Of course, Paxton said that he was afraid of that suspicious person but did not bother to call the police to apprehend that “suspicious” process server. It is just scandal after scandal while he snubs his cowardly nose at ethics and the law.
Randy Broussard
Belton
(1) comment
Nobody is perfect but I'll take him any day over pedo joe and crime family. The Clintons are ten times worse and they are lucky to not even get a look from the DOJ. They are above any law enforcement and their crimes are worse than ever.
