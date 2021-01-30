To the Editor:
Donald Trump vowed to be a “Law and Order” president. But like the bodacious basketball dad Lavar Ball, President Trump always talked a better game than he actually played.
During his final hours in office, he pardoned or commuted the sentences of dozens of crooked congressmen, tax cheats, cronies, drug and human traffickers, white collar criminals who engaged in massive welfare and Medicare/Medicare fraud, two Israeli spies (Jonathan Pollard and Aviem Sella), and individuals who had committed war crimes. President Trump said he would put a stop to illegal immigration, yet he pardoned an Iowa abattoir owner, Sholom Rubaskin, who employed 389 undocumented Central Americans, among them children, in his slaughterhouse.
Such hypocrisy alienated Americans who might have otherwise voted for him.
George Aldridge
Belton
