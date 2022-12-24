Injustice breeds indignation and instability which often leads to insurrection. The current demonstrations in Iran against dictatorial rule mirror our own revolution and similar uprisings such as the Irish Easter Rebellion and the Palestinian intifadas.
Rarely do people acquiesce to tyranny or foreign domination. As our recent pyrrhic experience in Iraq showed, the dilemma is how to support homegrown rebellions or democratic movements without being directly involved.
In Iraq we went from being liberators to occupiers because — in contrast to earlier military incursions in the Dominican Republic, Grenada, and Panama — we overstayed our welcome.
