To the Editor:
In our society, there is always room for respectful differences of opinion. However, science is not an opinion.
Science is revealed through research and peer review — not lies and conjectures.
This pandemic is about people, not politics or the stock market. It is about your life, the lives of your family, and my life.
You claim your freedom to not vaccinate or wear a mask. Freedom and rights also carry responsibility to do the right thing.
Is it freedom for you to die or for you to kill your spouse or child because you believe totally intentional lies from some folks who do not care about your well-being?
We are in the midst of a moral and unsustainable crisis. The foundation of truth and trust is the willingness to sacrifice for others.
The COVID-19 mutated into the delta variant because you believed the lies and you failed to vaccinate.
This variant is now running rampant through our area and there will be many more deaths.
There is a reasonable chance that the delta variant will mutate into a more virulent form — one that the present vaccine will not protect us from.
Stores and restaurants will close, home schooling will start up again, the economy will falter, and you will lose your job.
This will be your fault — the unvaccinated. Live or die — your decision. Believe the Facts. Vaccinate!
Randy Broussard
Belton
(2) comments
Let this sink in folks.... For the first time in the history of mankind... We can transmit a disease we don't have to those who are immunized against it...
Read that very slowly and then get back to me...
I have every right to say what goes in MY or on MY body. The writer of this piece of would have been the one that turned his neighbors to be exterminated.
This writer of this "OPINION" brainwashing is complete.
"To effectively brainwash and control a population you first need fear. You then need a ritual or ceremony which relieves the fear. That ritual must be simple so anyone can do it. (strapping on a face diaper or taking the clot shot) You must make AVERAGE people feel like heroes for doing exactly what they are told. (like the writer of this OPINION) The tyrant is best served by being in FULL control of the fear plus manufacturing the ritual which removes the fear. That pre- manufactured ritual will in turn TRICK the public into participating in their OWN enslavement and brings them into the iron grip of the tyrant." Jason Cristoff
