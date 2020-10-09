To the Editor:
After surviving a bout with COVID-19, a hopefully more contrite and circumspect President Trump will no longer consider himself as the Great Oz of All Knowledge.
Throughout his tenure, he has portrayed himself as an instant expert on everything, rarely right but never in doubt, whether the topic concerned climate change and the Paris Accord, North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, Palestinian and Kurdish statehood aspirations, NATO relevance, Iranian and Russian shenanigans and threats to our security, NAFTA, tariffs, immigration reform, and, the coronavirus itself.
A hefty dose of humility could help what ails President Trump.
George Aldridge
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.