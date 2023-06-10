To the Editor:
Incredible! I actually support Donald Trump’s stance on an important issue: the 14th Amendment’s provision on birthright citizenship.
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 10:46 am
While our former president could not do away with this by executive order as he claims, Mr. Trump echoes the views of many immigration critics that this provision promotes illegal immigration. And not just by pregnant women who have clandestinely migrated across our southern border.
Thousands of women ostensibly apply for nonimmigrant tourist visas when their actual purpose of coming to the U.S. is to give birth.
They are well aware that their American-born children — even if they never subsequently live in the U.S. — once they are adults can apply for “immediate family immigrant visas” for their foreign-born spouses and children (whether biological, adoptive, or step) and “following to join immigrant visas,” subject to a waiting list, for their parents and siblings.
U.S. consular officers call this widespread practice “birth tourism.”
Oddly enough, children born to foreign diplomats based in the United States cannot claim U.S. citizenship.
Both the exploitation of “birthright citizenship” and “birth tourism” are tactics to circumvent our country’s immigration laws and skip past the millions of potential immigrants who abide by the rules.
It is indeed long overdue to put a stop to these blatantly unscrupulous practices. Congress needs to act.
George Aldridge
Belton
