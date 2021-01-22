To the Editor:
My wife and I wish to compliment the Bell County Health Department for the efficiently organized and run COVID-19 vaccination event.
So many organizations worked with each other to make a smoothly organized and run event, down to and including the wonderful woman who kept the seating cleaned.
People were courteous and calm, all went well; people who came were calm as well.
Robert Haas
Belton
