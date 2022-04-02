To the Editor:
Voting day is approaching. As you arrive at your polling place, what thoughts and values are going through your mind?
Do you vote on ideology or ethics? Are you using facts, opinions, or “fake news?”
Did you examine the positions and qualifications of the candidates or perhaps you are voting only on party identification or the personal attributes and characteristics of the candidate?
Are you voting because of your race, religion or social class?
History tells us that party affiliation and ideology are the long-run factors, while candidate qualities and ethics tend to be short-run factors.
Are you voting for your beliefs or principles?
Are you voting for those two factors just for yourself or are you voting those two factors for the safety, security, betterment, and continuance of our democracy?
Are you a “thinking” voter or a “letter” voter?
Randy Broussard
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.