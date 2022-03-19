To the Editor:
John Steinbeck once said, “All war is a symptom of man’s failure as a thinking animal.”
Nowhere is this truism more applicable than right here at home where a cruel and unjustified war is being waged. It’s called the “War on Wolves.” Like genocide, the goal is the same — total eradication.
Atrocities are atrocities whether committed by people killing people or by people killing wolves. Atrocities by Russian forces killing unarmed Ukrainian civilians and bombing hospitals are recent examples.
The ongoing slaughter of wolves in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming is another.
State-sanctioned policies that permit wolf pups to be killed in their dens, female wolves to be hunted during denning season when pregnant or nursing pups, wolves to be chased by vehicles until they drop from exhaustion then run over, wolves to be enticed from the safety of national parks by allowing baiting near park boundaries, and wolves to be strangled to death by fiendish devices called snares are the kinds of state-sponsored atrocities being committed day after day.
In the past year, one-third of Yellowstone’s world-renowned wolf population has been killed by so-called hunters and trappers; Idaho and Montana enacted policies that permit the killing of 90% and 85% of their state’s wolf populations respectively; and in Wyoming, wolves are considered vermin and can be killed in 85% of the state any time, by any means, and without a license.
We need to come together and end this barbaric war on our most iconic symbol of the wild — the Gray Wolf.
Please go online to https://www.relistwolves.org and demand federal emergency protection for gray wolves!
Waldo Montgomery
Belton
(1) comment
Typical clueless liberal thinking. Perhaps the wolves should not declare war on livestock.
