Belton reader urges nationwide federal protection for gray wolves
To the Editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic has drawn attention away from another ongoing deadly epidemic that has now spread to at least 24 states and two Canadian provinces. It’s called Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a highly contagious, neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose. It attacks the brain resulting in drastic weight loss (wasting), abnormal behavior (stumbling, listlessness), and death. CWD is 100% fatal. There are no treatments or vaccines. Unlike COVID-19, it hasn’t yet infected humans—they think. Remember Mad Cow Disease back in the 1980s and '90s? It’s a close relative to CWD, and it killed over 200 people. CWD is a ticking time bomb! Like COVID-19, it’s mutating, and that doesn’t bode well for humans or livestock.What does this have to do with wolves? A lot! For eons, wolves have kept elk and deer herds healthy by weeding out the sick and old. Wolves can uniquely detect CWD-infected prey and take them out long before any symptoms are visible to the human eye. Despite ongoing studies that support the value of wolves in slowing or preventing the spread of this deadly disease, one of the devastatingly bad decisions by the outgoing Trump administration was prematurely removing gray wolves from the Endangered Species List nationwide. That opened the door to hunting and trapping wherever wolves are found. CWD has already surfaced in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming where the majority of wolves live, but instead of recognizing their value in mitigating the spread of the disease, state officials are now legislating for expanded wolf hunting and trapping. Wolves are Nature’s best defense in combatting the spread of CWD but only if they exist in abundant numbers. Please urge your state and federal representatives to support nationwide federal protection of wolves. Saving wolves today may save lives tomorrow!
Waldo Montgomery
Belton
