Belton reader urges opposition to bill that would delist gray wolves
To the Editor:
You would think that with all the urgent international and domestic issues our congressional representatives currently have on their plates in Washington, bullying an endangered species that’s already struggling to survive would be beneath their dignity — but apparently not!
It should come as no surprise that more than a few of our congressional representatives ignore the voices of the American people and cater, instead, to the whims of influential, well-financed special interest groups. Senator Mike Lee of Utah is one such individual.
Last summer, 1.8 million people submitted official public comments to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) opposing their draft proposal to remove Endangered Species Act protections from gray wolves in the lower 48 states.
Unimpressed by this outpouring of public support for the gray wolf, last month Senator Lee, with nothing better to occupy his time, introduced Senate Bill S.3140 — American Wild Game and Livestock Protection Act.
If enacted, the bill would require the secretary of the Interior to issue a final rule delisting the gray wolf, which is protected by the Endangered Species Act of 1973.
This bill also contains an inflammatory provision that it “shall not be subject to judicial review.” All legislation enacted by Congress should be subject to judicial review. After all, the Judicial Branch is one of the three branches upon which our form of government is based.
If you believe the voice of the American people should outweigh the political influence of special interest groups and their bought politicians, then please contact U.S. Senators Cornyn and Cruz and urge them to oppose Senate Bill S.3140.
Thank you for being a voice for the endangered gray wolf.
Waldo Montgomery
Belton
