To the Editor:
As a 1st Cav veteran of Vietnam, I feel qualified to write this letter.
I understand the frustration. that many vets of Afghanistan feel, and soon-to-be Iraq vets will as well.
These rules of engagement only stop the military from doing the job they were trained to do.
If we are going to have a war, then dammit, fight the frigging thing.
This being a refugee in your own country is B.S.
I can’t run, or hardly walk anymore, but I can still fight.
Look at ALL of these young Afghan men running away from their country. Again, I say that is B.S.
Give them a weapon, ammunition and send them back to their country.
Butch North
Johnson City, Tennessee
