To the Editor:
I am writing to thank Copperas Cove area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children around the world. The generosity of Copperas Cove, the surrounding area and the Mid-Texas Area Team enabled us to exceed our goal by collecting 15,882 gift-filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse. U.S. and international efforts resulted in shoebox gifts for 10.9 million children around the world.
Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — Copperas Cove area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Thanks to the generosity of donors, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993.
It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though Copperas Cove area drop-off locations are closed until Nov. 16-23, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a personalized shoebox gift online at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline. Information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found on the website or by calling Cathy Scribner at 254-624-0926.
Laurie Blalock-Bailey
Media volunteer
Mid-Texas Area team
Operation Christmas Child
