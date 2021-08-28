To the Editor:
Dr. John Craft’s and Trustee Corbett Lawler’s concern for disobeying Gov. Abbott’s order was instrumental in the Killeen school board’s decision to not have a face covering requirement.
This argument doesn’t take into consideration that the benefits of wearing a mask outweigh the risk.
The Fort Hood leadership understand this, as do the other Texas school districts that have imposed face covering requirements in defiance of the governor’s order.
I echo what the Killeen NAACP President TaNeika Driver stated at the last board meeting, “One death is too many!”
The board’s lack of action doesn’t place human life as a high priority, and it appears to be influenced by the tsunami-like Republican ideology.
In the Aug. 25 edition of the Killeen Daily Herald. Dr. Craft said violating the mandate could cost the district up to $1,000 a day.
Board member Corbett Lawler said the board would be hypocritical if they go against the order and he said they would be bad role models.
Regarding being a role model, the many questionable decisions for some district employees’ misconduct and the absence of initiatives to create representation within the administration and the 53 Campus Leadership Teams doesn’t align with being a role model.
Their responses are problematic because they do not place a high value on human life and place a higher priority on being obedient to the governor’s order and ideology that is antithetical to the principles of liberty and justice.
Our school district needs leaders that value principles and courage and have the capacity to navigate the racial and political polarized landscape to develop relationships across these spectrums and make decisions that place the highest priority on health and safety.
Trustee Brett Williams demonstrated courage in making a motion for face covering.
What happened next is why our community deserves better.
Philemon Brown
Leon Burch
Community Hands of Texas
