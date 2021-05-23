To the Editor:
We’ve lost our way.
We have lapsed into a time where truth and facts are not valued. Many have adopted a situational truth that conforms to their politics. This concept has produced misinformation and self-described experts that challenge the efficacy of face coverings and the COVID vaccine.
They deny the oppressive systems that exist and specific aspects of U.S. history. Some have veiled their political ideology to garner support from unsuspecting community members.
The “big lie” is the impetus for new laws that restrict voting and prevent critical race theory from being discussed in schools. The suppression and misrepresentation of truth will only harm our community. It will be important for elected leaders, religious and community advocates to respond to this urgent matter.
The propaganda and the system that supports the denial of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is problematic. It hearkens back to the time that Pastor Martin Niemöller described in his confessional about the cowardice of the German scholars and the clergy who did nothing to address the rise of the Nazis. “Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
Sven Lindqvist states, “It is not knowledge we lack. What is missing is the courage to understand what we know and to draw conclusions.”
Doing this requires courage. The Sankofa concept of gathering good lessons learned from the past to use them to achieve future goals could be a valuable resource in getting to a more perfect union.
Who and what organizations will emerge and demand that truth and facts become our standard for fairness, equity, and civility?
Everyone has the potential to be courageous and these times demand a high level of courage for “the truth” and accountability.
Philemon Brown
Leon Burch
Board members
Community Hands of Central Texas
