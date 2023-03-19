To the Editor:
The Killeen Daily Herald’s Monday, March 13 (online) headline (Two months after announcement, Pfluger’s Killeen office still not open) is misleading, and it is important that Bell County residents in need get the full picture.
Our full-time professional staff in Killeen has been on the ground for months assisting constituents with urgent casework matters.
Please call our office at (254) 669-6570 if you need assistance with the VA, Social Security, Passport Office, or navigating other federal agencies.
Our physical office space will soon have renovations, telecommunications, and security updates completed for in-person visitation.
We are open for business and assisting people everyday and look forward to welcoming visitors in-person in April.”
John Byers
Chief of Staff
for Congressman August Pfluger
Editor’s Note: An open house was held at the congressman’s Killeen office on Jan. 19. At the time of the event, it was noted that the office would be open full-time, but a timeline for the opening was not mentioned. In the weeks following the open house, the Herald repeatedly contacted the congressman’s office requesting information about the Killeen office’s operational status. The congressman’s staff did not provide a date for in-person service at the office until last week.
Regarding the editor's note, the KDH lied and are now trying to obfuscate that face
