To the Editor:

The Killeen Daily Herald’s Monday, March 13 (online) headline (Two months after announcement, Pfluger’s Killeen office still not open) is misleading, and it is important that Bell County residents in need get the full picture.

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

don76550

Regarding the editor's note, the KDH lied and are now trying to obfuscate that face

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.