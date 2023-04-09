To the Editor:
Here’s one small addition to Jasper Hunter’s comment that “locals had no say in Fort Hood name change” (Letters to the Editor, April 1).
That same day myself and two of my grandsons received haircuts, as we have done every month for the past fifteen years.
We always go to the Fort formerly known as “Hood,” in this wonderful country, States of America, formerly known as “United.”
Roy Cato
Copperas Cove
